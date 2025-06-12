AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGM Group Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGM Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

AGM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.