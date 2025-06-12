Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air T Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Air T has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.99.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

