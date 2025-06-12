Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Air T Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Air T has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.99.
Air T Company Profile
