Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Airbus’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

