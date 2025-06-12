Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

