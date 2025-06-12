Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

