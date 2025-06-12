Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after buying an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.