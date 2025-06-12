Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.56 and traded as high as C$17.15. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 394,630 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

