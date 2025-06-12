Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,601,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 274,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 405,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.