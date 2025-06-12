Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

