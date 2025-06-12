Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

AMZN stock opened at $213.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

