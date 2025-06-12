American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AHR opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.