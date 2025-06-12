American Superconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,049 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,602 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,936,886.40. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,264,080.54. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of AMSC opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

