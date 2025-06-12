Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCAX FY2026 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.01 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCAX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,975 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 1,375,265 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,162,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 162,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 1,203,148 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

