Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humacyte FY2026 Earnings

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Humacyte in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $112,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Humacyte by 38.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,198 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $852,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $5,648,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.