Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microvast FY2026 Earnings

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microvast in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

MVST stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 3.02.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

