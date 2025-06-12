Analysts Issue Forecasts for NTLA FY2026 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

