Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLRX FY2026 Earnings

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

