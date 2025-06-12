Analysts Offer Predictions for AXSM FY2026 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,423 shares of company stock worth $7,711,619 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

