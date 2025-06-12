Analysts Offer Predictions for Nyxoah FY2026 Earnings

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

