Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy FY2026 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Etsy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $88,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,178.94. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.