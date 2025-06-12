Analysts Set Expectations for NICE FY2026 Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NICE in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the technology company will post earnings of $10.73 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NICE from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. NICE has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $200.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NICE by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

