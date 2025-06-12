Analyzing AleAnna Inc – Class A (ANNA) and Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AleAnna Inc – Class A
|$2.06 million
|$3.42 million
|-440.50
|AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors
|$710.11 billion
|$1.01 billion
|10.69
AleAnna Inc – Class A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AleAnna Inc – Class A. AleAnna Inc – Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AleAnna Inc – Class A
|N/A
|-11.71%
|-0.23%
|AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors
|-5.63%
|2.16%
|6.26%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
AleAnna Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AleAnna Inc – Class A’s peers have a beta of -13.69, meaning that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
AleAnna Inc – Class A peers beat AleAnna Inc – Class A on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About AleAnna Inc – Class A
AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.