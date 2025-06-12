Analyzing AleAnna Inc – Class A (ANNA) and Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AleAnna Inc – Class A $2.06 million $3.42 million -440.50 AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors $710.11 billion $1.01 billion 10.69

AleAnna Inc – Class A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AleAnna Inc – Class A. AleAnna Inc – Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AleAnna Inc – Class A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AleAnna Inc – Class A N/A -11.71% -0.23% AleAnna Inc – Class A Competitors -5.63% 2.16% 6.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

38.1% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of AleAnna Inc – Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AleAnna Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AleAnna Inc – Class A’s peers have a beta of -13.69, meaning that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AleAnna Inc – Class A peers beat AleAnna Inc – Class A on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About AleAnna Inc – Class A

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

