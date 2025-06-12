Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Angi Stock Up 0.3%
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Angi had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
