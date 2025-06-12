Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,355,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,768,000 after buying an additional 231,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

