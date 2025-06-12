AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOTG stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

