AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AOTG stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
