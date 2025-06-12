Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of APPN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Appian has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Appian’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $3,288,725.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,514,401 shares in the company, valued at $310,835,480.67. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,258,145 shares of company stock worth $71,160,372 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

