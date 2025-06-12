AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Trading 145.7% Higher – Here’s Why

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) shot up 145.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 4,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 145.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

