ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ARB IOT Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARB IOT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARB IOT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARB IOT Group by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.
