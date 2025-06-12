argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $715.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.99. argenx has a one year low of $376.59 and a one year high of $678.21. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.36 and a beta of 0.39.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

