Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO) Shares Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Up 6.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

