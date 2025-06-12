Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
ATXS stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.39.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
