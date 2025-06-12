Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXS stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astria Therapeutics

)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

