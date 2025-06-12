Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 93,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,285,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
