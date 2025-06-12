BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $26.51. BAE Systems shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 20,175 shares.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 1,551.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

