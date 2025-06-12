Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.05 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.65). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,161,468 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The company has a market cap of £339.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s payout ratio is -5.06%.

In other news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,877.86). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

