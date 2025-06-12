Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.29. 626,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 917,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

