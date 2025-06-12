Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

