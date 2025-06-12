Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $392.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,847.02. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $227,353. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.