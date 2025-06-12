Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.50. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $62.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

