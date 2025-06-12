Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

