Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,923. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

