Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bausch + Lomb

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

