Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SILJ opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.