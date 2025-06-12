Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,939,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,202,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

ITOS stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

