Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 79,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.