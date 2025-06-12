Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at TScan Therapeutics

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 1,388,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,666,552.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,746,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,369.20. This trade represents a 25.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

