Bank of America Corp DE Has $433,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spok were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOK. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spok by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Spok Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Spok’s payout ratio is 160.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

