Bank of America Corp DE Has $437,000 Stock Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 142,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.42. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

Gaotu Techedu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

