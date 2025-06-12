Bank of America Corp DE Has $438,000 Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 48,068 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 22,987 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $851,898.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,844,745.50. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,765 shares of company stock worth $5,858,599. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.76. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

