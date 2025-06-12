Bank of America Corp DE Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ondas were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,844,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 206,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

About Ondas

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

