Bank of America Corp DE Has $459,000 Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REX opened at $45.55 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

